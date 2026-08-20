/'Papa looking down proudly': Rahul Gandhi pens emotional note to Sonia ahead of memoir release

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (August 20) penned an emotional note to his mother, Sonia Gandhi, on the 82nd birth anniversary of his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He praised her "never-ending courage and dignity" over the 35 years since his father's death and expressed pride over her decision to share her life story with the public.

Rahul Gandhi shared his message on X while introducing Sonia Gandhi's upcoming memoir, titled "Belonging: A Journey of Love". He said he felt proud that millions of people who love his mother would finally get an opportunity to read her story.

Rahul Gandhi recalls mother's difficult journey

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Recalling the years after Rajiv Gandhi's death, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Mama, I last saw you and Papa together more than 35 years ago. Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity. Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa truly was."

Rahul Gandhi also acknowledged that Sonia Gandhi has always kept her personal life private. He said sharing her experiences with the public was a difficult decision for her.

"I am happy, and so proud, that your story--' Belonging: A Journey of Love'--will finally be read by the millions of people who love you. I know how hard it was for someone as private as you to tell the world your beautiful story. Today, on his birthday, I can see Papa smiling and looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia," the Congress leader wrote.

Sonia Gandhi memoir to be released in November

Publisher Alfred A Knopf announced on Tuesday that Sonia Gandhi's memoir will be published on November 10. The book traces her journey from her childhood in post-war Italy to her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi and her life in India.

The memoir also explores the personal losses that shaped her life, including the assassinations of her mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her husband Rajiv Gandhi.

The 79-year-old Congress veteran, who served as the party's longest-serving president, also revisits her childhood in Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi during their time at Cambridge.

The book's cover features a black-and-white photograph of Sonia Gandhi from her youth. Alfred A. Knopf described the memoir as a story of love, family and India, while highlighting Sonia Gandhi's decision to open up about her private life.