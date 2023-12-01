Pannun killing 'plot' row: No 'Gujarat case' against Nikhil Gupta, Indian police say

Indian national Nikhil Gupta who is accused of hiring an individual as part of an alleged 'plot' to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, does have a criminal record, the police confirmed on Thursday (Nov 30).

The US law enforcement authorities allege that Gupta agreed to the 'plot' to kill Pannun after he was assured by the Indian government official directing him that a purported Gujarat case against him will be taken care of.

The Gujarat Police reportedly scanned Gupta's record and said they did not find a record against him.

"We have inquired about the person named Nikhil Gupta and the prima facie inquiry did not find any case against him after I confirmed with all the four commissionerates in Gujarat. All the DCPs from the city confirmed that they did not know who Nikhil Gupta was," Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay was quoted as saying by the Times of India. Release from the office of Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York who has filed the Nikhil Gupta case. Says,'Gupta, 52, of India, has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.." https://t.co/6x92CZqsZK pic.twitter.com/d2PET9dfPc — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 1, 2023 × According to the US federal authorities, the Indian official allegedly assured Gupta that "your Gujarat (case) has been taken care of" and "nobody will ever bother you again".

Also watch | 'Indian govt employee' directed foiled plot to kill khalistani leader Pannun: US × He further offered to arrange a meeting between Gupta and a "DCP" (Deputy Commissioner of Police), according to the federal authorities.

The newspaper also cited sources in Gujarat Police to suggest that they did not even find a suspicious person named Nikhil Gupta in any case related with arms or drugs smuggling or peddling.

The case in the US against Indian national Nikhil Gupta

The US has branded Gupta as an individual with involvement in international narcotics and weapons trafficking in his communications with the purported Indian government official described as CC-1 in the US Justice Department papers.

"In or about May 2023, CC-1 recruited Gupta to orchestrate the assassination of the Victim in the United States," the state department has alleged, in which case the so-called victim is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Gupta is charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. Each count carries a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison.