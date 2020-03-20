Panic buying due to coronavirus scare: Why it should be avoided

In the wake of the global coronavirus scare, the entire world has gone into a lockdown, forcing people to stay indoors. People are hence in a mad rush -- they have been storming supermarkets, and hoarding goods and commodities of daily use.

India has also been witnessing serpentine queues at shopping malls and complexes.

And it's not just for soaps and hand sanitisers.

People are even hoarding floor cleaners, milk cartons, rice, flour, oil, immunity-boosting products such as chyawanprash and honey.

It's said shopkeepers and retailers are not even able to cope up with it.

The administration has, however, taken cognisance of the situation, and regular meetings are being held to take stock of the situation.

A few retailers have chosen to increase the prices of the commodities. Online grocery apps have till now managed to keep the prices in check.

Since social distancing has been supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, the exercise to physically go to a stores is anyway in check.

In addition, these online stores have been discouraging cash-on-delivery too -- because that itself can be a carrier of the virus.

What people need to do here is stop panicking, and understand if others fall sick due to lack of basic necessities, the situation will anyway worsen.

The state governments have been in contact with the retailers, and measures are being taken to meet the shortage.