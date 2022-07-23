'Paneer butter masala' memes taking over Twitter; Shashi Tharoor joins bandwagon

In the midst of the conflict, a hashtag on Twitter began trending against the over 5per cent GST on packaged daily use foods like Paneer Butter Masala. Shashi Tharoor, a leader in the Congress, shared a meme today about the GST on Twitter, writing, "I don't know who comes up with these brilliant Whatsapp forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have!"

Tharoor criticized the administration before for raising the GST rate. The Congress leader said, "This GST rate hike is breathtakingly irresponsible at a time of mounting economic difficulties for most Indians. The Aam Aadmi will bear the brunt of the burden even as inflation eats into his earnings. Does this government believe it can get away with anything?"

But why is Twitter booming with mentions of Paneer Butter Masala? Paneer aficionados are angry that the 5 per cent GST on packaged daily-use foods like curd, paneer, and other dairy products may result in higher prices for their favourite paneer butter masala. To express their disappointment, internet users posted amusing memes. Additionally, Twitter began to trend #PaneerButterMasala.

Rice, wheat, and flour, among other commodities, will now cost consumers extra if they are branded and packaged in a unit container as the amended Goods and Services Tax take effect on July 18. When branded and packed in a unit container, pre-packaged and labelled grains and pulses including rice, wheat, and flour (atta) will now be subject to GST at a rate of 5 per cent. When pre-packaged and clearly labelled, other commodities including curd, lassi, and puffed rice would also be subject to GST at the rate of 5per cent. The 47th GST Council meeting, which just concluded in Chandigarh, decided to raise the GST rate on these commodities.

