PAN-Aadhaar Card link status: How to check your link status online? Follow these easy steps

The Indian Tax Department recently made it mandatory for every citizen to link the Permanent Account Number or PAN to their Aadhaar Card last by March 31, 2023. In its tweet earlier this month, the tax department said that the process is compulsory for all under the Income Tax Act, 1961, NDTV reported. It added that from April 01, 2021, all unlinked PAN will become inoperative. The department on its website gave links for its taxpayers to check if their PAN card is linked to their Aadhaar card or not.

Attention Taxpayers!

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline is approaching!

Please do link PAN & Aadhaar before 31.03.2023 to avoid consequences.

Refer to FAQ regarding procedure to link PAN with Aadhaar: https://t.co/ybqXCAmZcV pic.twitter.com/zyFXtdmnQ2 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 9, 2023 ×

Here is a step-by-step guide for you to check the Aadhaar-PAN card link status online:

Since you are linking both your cards, you will have to visit the Income Tax e-filing portal to check the status of the card linking.

First, on the homepage click 'Quick Links,' then click on Aadhaar Status.

After this, a page will open which will have two fields where you need to enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

The server then checks the status, and a pop-up message will be displayed. If both Aadhaar and PAN are linked, the message will read, "Your PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar."

However, if both cards are not linked, then this message will appear, "PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on 'Link Aadhaar' to link you Aadhaar with PAN."

But if the link is in progress, then the taxpayer will see this on his/her window, "Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on 'Link Aadhaar Status' link on Home Page."

Another way for checking the status can be done by logging into the Income Tax portal and by doing the following steps:

After you login into the website, you need to visit the 'Dashboard' on the homepage and then click on the 'Link Aadhaar Staus' option.

You can also go to 'My Profile' and click on the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option.

If your Aadhaar is linked to your PAN card, then the Aadhaar number will be displayed. In case the two documents are not linked, the 'Link Aadhaar Status' will be displayed.

The website will also ask a check the status later if the request to link your Aadhaar with your PAN card is pending with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The IT Department has also given a facility for checking the status through SMS. You need to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161. If the PAN is linked to the Aadhaar, then this message will be displayed, "Aadhaar is already associated with PAN in ITD Database." If not, then the message will read, "Your Aadhaar is not associated with PAN (number) in ITD Database. Thank you for using our services."