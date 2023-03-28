PAN-Aadhaar card link deadline extended: Indian govt makes big announcement, check date

The Indian Finance Ministry on Tuesday in a press release has extended the date for linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) to your Aadhaar by three months to June 30, 2023. Earlier the deadline to link your PAN with your Aadhaar was March 31, 2023.

In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN & Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June, 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for PAN-Aadhaar linking without facing repercussions.

The decision of linking official documents was announced by the Income Tax Department, which stated that as per the Sub-section (2) of section 139 AAA to Income-tax Act 1961, it is mandatory for every Indian citizen who has been allotted a PAN card on July 01, 2017, to link it with his/her Aadhaar.

After several extensions, the government has finally notified June 30 is the last date to link PAN with Aadhaar.

The ministry in a statement said that From July 01, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who failed to intimate their Aaadhar as required, will become inoperative. However, the PAN can be made an operative gain in 30 days, upon the intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after a fine payment of Rs 1,000.

From 1st July, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative with consequences. The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs. 1,000. (2/2)



It added that an individual whose PAN becomes inoperative will not get any refund made against such PANsand interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which the PAN remains inoperative, and TDS and TCS shall be collected or deducted at a higher rate as per the Act, The Indian Express reported.

Laying out the figures, the Ministry of Finance added that as of March 28, over 51 crores (510 million) PAN have already been linked with Aadhaar.

Here are some easy steps to check your Aadhaar-PAN card link status:

First, open the Income Tax e-filing portal. On the homepage, click on "Quick Links," and then got o Aadhaar Status.

After this, a page will open which will show two boxes for you to enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

The server then checks for status and a pop-up message appears. If both are linked, the message will read, "Your PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar."

If not, then the message will read, "PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on 'Link Aadhaar' to link you Aadhaar with PAN."

However, if the link is in progress then this message will read, "Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on 'Link Aadhaar Status' link on Home Page."