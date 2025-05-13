Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 13) praised the Indian Army for protecting the borders during the India-Pakistan conflict, stressing that Pakistan will be sleepless thinking about Indian drones and missiles.

He said that through Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces have increased the self-confidence of the country.

PM Modi further lauded the Indian army, saying that they raised the pride of India to new heights.

"...Our drones, our missiles, thinking about it, Pakistan will not be able to sleep for many days...Through Operation Sindoor, you have increased the self-confidence of the country, bound the country in the thread of unity and you have protected the borders of India, raised the pride of India to new heights. You have done that which is unprecedented and unimaginable...," he said.

PM Modi also vowed destruction towards those who challenge India, saying that there will be destruction if anybody raises eyes towards India.

"The ones who dared to challenge us faced the might of our soldiers. Nine terror hideouts were destroyed. Over 100 terrorists were eliminated. Their leaders now understand--raising eyes towards India only invites ruin," he said.

While speaking at the airbase, PM Modi lauded India's defence cover, saying that it has become the identity of India.

"Besides manpower, the coordination of machines in Operation Sindoor was also fantastic. Be it India's traditional air defence system which has witnessed several battles or our Made in India platforms like Akash - all of these have been given unprecedented strength modern and capable defence system like S-400."

PM Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of the action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

In a big message to Pakistan, India's surface-to-air missile S-400 can be seen in the background as PM Modi is greeted by the members of the Armed Forces at the airbase.

