As tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in the past two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 13) travelled to the Adampur Airbase in Punjab and interacted with Air force personnel.

PM Modi stressed that the Indian Armed Forces attacked the terrorists from the front and killed them.

"You destroyed all the big bases of terrorism. Nine terrorist hideouts were destroyed. More than 100 terrorists died. The masters of terror have now understood that if they will look at India, they will only face destruction," PM Modi warned.

"If they will kill innocent people, there will be only one response, destruction and great destruction," he added.

PM Modi stressed that the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army on which these terrorists were relying.

"There is no such place in Pakistan where terrorists can sit and breathe in peace," he said.

'Will enter terrorists' homes, and kill them'

PM Modi warned that the Indian Armed Forces will enter terrorists' homes, and kill them and won't even give a chance to let them escape.

"India's 'Laxman Rekha' against terrorism is crystal clear now. If another terror attack occurs now, India will give a reply – a solid reply. We saw this during the surgical strike, during air strike. Now, Operation Sindoor is India's new normal," he said.

PM Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of the action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

In a big message to Pakistan, India's surface-to-air missile S-400 can be seen in the background as PM Modi is greeted by the members of the Armed Forces at the airbase.

The air defence systems including S-400 and Akash played a crucial role in India's defence in response to cross-border shelling and drone attacks from Pakistan, as per reports.

