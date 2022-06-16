Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in our country says Indian Defence Minister

The Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He visited the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir and took stock of the security situation along the Line of Control. The defence minister said that Pakistan continues to disturb peace in our country.

“Our neighbour has always resorted to anti-India activities. The state also witnessed terror activities in the past. Due to the relentless efforts of the personnel of Armed Forces, BSF, CRPF & J&K Police, there has been a significant decline in the number of terror activities in the state recently. Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of bleeding India with a thousand cuts. But our security forces are such a protective shield for this country that whoever tries to break it, bleeds himself. The Nation has immense faith in our forces who are always ready to deal with any situation,” said Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister.

Rajnath Singh interacted with the personnel of the Armed Forces, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police. Addressing the personnel, he commended them for fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently even in challenging situations, describing their valour and zeal as remarkable.

He praised the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of civil administration, J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies in projecting a ‘Whole of Government’ approach that has resulted in the improvement of the security situation conducive to fostering a new era of development in the UT.

''We have never tried to hurt any country in any way, nor have we tried to capture even an inch of anyone’s land. He, however, assured the Nation that if an attempt is ever made to hurt the unity and integrity of the Nation, the Armed Forces will give a befitting reply,'' said Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister.

The Raksha Mantri highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded the 15 Corps for their high level of morale and contribution to peace building in J&K.

