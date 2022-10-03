Furious Pakistan rejects Indian foreign minister Jaishankar's 'international terrorism' quip

On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office responded to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar’s remarks which compared India’s IT (information technology) industry to the “neighbouring” country’s expertise in “International Terrorism”. This comment was described as “highly irresponsible and gratuitous” by Pakistan.

These remarks were made on Saturday when India’s foreign minister was addressing an event named “Rising India and the World: Foreign Policy in Modi Era” in the Indian state of Gujarat. According to reports, the EAM said that while India is considered an “expert in IT” (information technology) the “neighbouring” country is known as an “expert in International Terrorism”.

“No other country practices terrorism in the manner in which Pakistan has done. You show me anywhere in the world what Pakistan has done for so many years against India. After the 26/11 Mumbai attack, it is important for us to be clear to ourselves that this kind of behaviour and action is unacceptable and there will be consequences,” said Dr Jaishankar, during the event.

The EAM also noted how the world’s understanding of terrorism has also changed and it is not tolerated anymore, “Earlier, other countries used to ignore this issue thinking it would not affect them because it was happening somewhere else. Today, there is a pressure on those who support terrorism. This is an example of our diplomacy.”

The FO of Pakistan in response to these remarks released a statement which read, “Pakistan categorically rejects Indian External Affairs Minister's highly irresponsible and gratuitous remarks made at Vadodara (Gujarat), India insinuating at Pakistan's so-called involvement in international terrorism.”

It added the EAM’s remarks are “unfounded” and “yet another manifestation of the Indian leaders’ obsession to concoct facts with respect to terrorism for misleading the international community”. The statement also asserted, “Pakistan is the only country that has stemmed the tide of terror directed against it from elements and states with inimical motives.”

Islamabad’s foreign office also reportedly accused India of supporting terrorism against Pakistan from its’ terrority and others countries in the region. These comments are contrary to the successive United Nations reports on terrorism for which India has presented evidence before the international community regarding Pakistan’s terror modules, said a report by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)





