'Pakistan and militancy responsible for what has happened in J&K,' says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is a senior Congress leader, on Sunday (March 20) said that "Pakistan and militancy" are responsible for what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. The former Union Minister also hinted at quitting politics to work for the civil society in India.

The politician mentioned that lives of everyone in Jammu and Kashmir has been affected due to terrorism. His comments were made in an apparent reference to the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from J&K in 1990.

"I believe that Mahatma Gandhi was the biggest Hindu and secularist. Pakistan and militancy are responsible for what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. It has affected all in Jammu and Kashmir, including Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits, Muslims, Dogras," Azad said as quoted by India-based news agency ANI.

The veteran Congress leader's comments come amid talks related to the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s after the release of a Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

The movie, which is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the events related to the mass exodus and killings of Kashmiri Hindus.

Urging for a change in civil society so that the people can stand for their rights, Azad said, "We have to bring about a change in society. Sometimes I think, and it is not a big deal that suddenly you come to know that I have retired and started doing social service."

The senior Congress leader stated that "political parties work to create a divide, 24x7, amongst people on the basis of religion, caste and other things".

"Be it my party or any other regional or national party, I am not forgiving any of them. Civil society should stay together and fight against the evils," the Congress leader said at an event in Jammu on Sunday.

