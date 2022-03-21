Body of Indian medical student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru

On Monday, the mortal remains of an Indian doctor who was slain in a war-torn Ukraine by Russian bombardment landed in Bengaluru.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Kharkiv National Medical University final-year medical student, killed in the combat zone on March 1.

Naveen was from the Haveri district of Karnataka.

At midnight, a member of Naveen's family and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were present at the Bengaluru airport to receive the body.

They paid their respects to the deceased, and the Chief Minister laid a wreath on his mortal remains.

"I thank the Central Government for making efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine. It's unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling," CM Bommai said wrote in a letter.



Hon'ble @narendramodi ji with your efforts the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar is reaching Bengaluru at 2:45 am on Monday.



Myself and people of Karantaka are grateful to your deep concern. pic.twitter.com/ULq8iQMnU4 — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 20, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)