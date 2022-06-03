Pak live example of how to evade accountability for genocide, ethnic cleansing: India at UN

Tearing apart Pakistan for raising the Jammu and Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council, India said that its neighbouring country is a live example of how a nation continues to evade accountability for serious crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Bangladesh.

Dr Kajal Bhat, Counsellor and Legal Adviser in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, was retorting to comments made by the representative of at the UN Security Council open debate on “Strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law”.

The debate was chaired by Council President Albania.

Bhat said that she was constrained to respond to some of the falsehoods and malicious propaganda spread by the representative of Pakistan as they are accustomed to doing like a “broken record”.

“The irony is perhaps lost on the representative of Pakistan, given their shameful history of committing genocide in what was then East Pakistan, and what is now Bangladesh, over 50 years back for which there has not even been an acknowledgement, much less apology or accountability,” Bhat said.

To ask them to reflect on this is perhaps asking too much, but the least they could do is not sully the dignity of this Council, Bhat said and noted that innocent women, children, academics and intellectuals were treated as weapons of war during ‘Operation Searchlight’.

She further said that the reign of terror unleashed by Pakistan on the population of the then East Pakistan resulted in thousands killed brutally and several thousands of women raped.

Speaking a day earlier in the council, Minister for State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had said that accountability and justice cannot be linked to political expediencies.

(With inputs from agencies)

