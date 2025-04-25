The horror of the Pahalgam terror attack still numbs Jennifer Nathaniel, whose husband, Sushil, was shot dead in front of her eyes. Her husband was one of the 26 tourists killed in the dastardly attack.

Talking to the news outlet Times of India, she said that after killing people mercilessly, the terrorists were clicking selfies with the dead bodies.

Jennifer said, "These terrorists don't deserve to be jailed – they deserve the harshest punishment. And those two young attackers were taking selfies with the bodies – posing and clicking photos amid all that bloodshed."

She asked, "Is this even human?"

Recounting the horrific incident, she said the terrorists asked her husband if he knew about Palestine before gunning him down; she feared she was next. "I fainted at the sound of the gunshot."

Recounting the attack, she said, "I wanted to scream, to run to him, to hold him – but I couldn't move. The cold had numbed my limbs and frozen my voice. I shut my eyes and held my breath. One of them kicked me, hard, to see if I was still alive. I didn't flinch. I couldn't. Just behind my husband was another body propped against the trunk of a tree."

What began as a beautiful day in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow turned into their worst nightmare.

"It was such a beautiful day. I had gathered a lot of courage to sit on the pony, but I was scared because it was my first time. The path was very dangerous, but I still rode. We made it to the top. That's when Sushil asked me if I wanted to try the ropeway. Without hesitation, I said yes. He was so surprised and happy – he knew how fearful I usually am. I bought the ropeway ticket, which cost Rs 350. He ran around excitedly, taking videos of me," Jennifer added.