A salty mutton dish saved 11 people who were visiting Kashmir from Kerala for the first time, just as shots rang out in Pahalgam. Lavanya Alby George from Kannur told the Telegraph about their close encounter with the tragic murders that left 26 people dead on Tuesday (April 22).

Lavanya was at a local restaurant, Moon Walk, with her extended family for lunch on the day terrorists spat blood in Baisaran. She was on vacation with her husband, their three children, their parents, her husband’s cousin and her family.

She told the publication that after skipping lunch in favour of sightseeing on Sunday and Monday, they decided to have the meal on Tuesday. One of the dishes, mutton rigan josh, was too salty. So they asked the restaurant to prepare it again. This caused a delay in their plans to visit Baisaran.

After finishing their food, the family went to Baisaran meadows but was greeted with chaos, unaware of what was happening on the mountain. Lavanya recalls that they saw ponies running down from the mountain as their riders shouted something in a language they couldn't understand.

"Taxi drivers nearby warned us of a scuffle between the CRPF and tourists. Not knowing the full picture, we turned back to our hotel,” Lavanya said.

She saw Pallavi, wife of Karnataka native Manjunath Rao, who was killed by the terrorists, crying. But they did not know what had transpired on the mountain. Only after they returned to their hotel did they learn that 26 people had been killed by terrorists.

India announces strict measures against Pakistan

The horrific killings have led to the Indian government taking some big decisions regarding its relations with Pakistan. The Cabinet Committee on Security was held in the capital on Wednesday, and some strict measures were announced.

The Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border has been closed with immediate effect. Those who entered the country through the route have been asked to return before 1 May 2025. India has decided to pause the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which has been in place since 1960 and withstood three wars - in 1965, 1971, and 1999.

Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. All Pakistani nationals currently in India under the SVES visa have been told to leave India within 48 hours.