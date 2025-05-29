Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 29) said that what happened to tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam was an attack on "humanity" and "brotherhood".

India's befitting reply to terrorism

Addressing the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth" programme from Bagdogra in West Bengal through videoconference, the Indian PM said that the nation has given those responsible for the attack a befitting reply.

Describing tourism as a celebration of diversity, Modi said, "All you people of Sikkim understand the power of tourism well. Tourism is not just about entertainment but also a celebration of diversity."

"But what terrorists did in Pahalgam wasn't just an attack on India but on humanity and brotherhood," he stated.

"The terrorist snatched away the happiness of many families in India. They also conspired to divide India. But the whole world is seeing how India is more united than ever… We unitedly gave the terrorists a fitting reply through Operation Sindoor."

The Indian PM also said that India's befitting answer to the terror attack "exposed Pakistan".

"After we destroyed their terrorist hubs, Pakistan, in a fit of rage, attacked our civilians and army. This exposed Pakistan. By destroying many of their airbases, we showed them how precisely and swiftly India can act," said Prime Minister Modi.

Time for Sikkim to become an international tourist destination

Praising the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim, PM Modi said that “in the last 50 years, Sikkim has become a model of nature and progress. In these 50 years, such stars have emerged from Sikkim who have illuminated India's sky.”

"The time has come for Sikkim to become a global tourist destination... Sikkim also has a vast potential for adventure and sports tourism... Our dream is to make Sikkim a hub of conferences, wellness, and concert tourism... I want the world's biggest artists to perform in the valleys of Gangtok. We conducted G20 meetings in Sikkim so the world could understand the state's potential," he added.