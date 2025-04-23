The deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has sent shockwaves across the country. The incident, which took place in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 27 people and left several critically injured. However, it is the brutality of the attack that has sparked outrage and a social media movement called 'All Eyes on Pahalgam' demanding justice for the victims.

A young officer who lost his life:

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old naval officer from Karnal, Haryana, was among the tourists killed in the attack. Narwal, who joined the Indian Navy two years ago, was posted to Kochi and had taken leave to travel to Kashmir for a post-wedding holiday when he was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam.

The death of the newlywed officer has sparked grief and outrage across the country. Later, heart-wrenching images surfaced on social media, including one showing his wife sitting beside his corpse—an image that has since gone viral, drawing emotional reactions from netizens. A reception photo of the couple, taken just days before the attack, is also being widely shared online.

What Netizen say:

A heart-wrenching image that sears the soul. She sits in silence as her world ended in an instant by #terrorists in #Pahalgam.



Grief beyond words!!



Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/s2QpTFBJXP — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) April 22, 2025

पहलग़ाम की घटना ने इंसानियत को शर्मसार कर दिया है। इस बार मौत ने सिर्फ़ एक धर्म देखा। निर्दोषों पर इस तरह के क्रूर हमले ने आतंकियों की घिनौनी सूरत साफ़ दिखायी पर इस तस्वीर ने हमें रुला दिया है ।मुझे विश्वास है कि जिहादी आतंकवादी को माकूल जवाब ज़रूर मिलेगा ।#AllEyesOnPahalgam pic.twitter.com/LNkSoWYsXN — SUSHMITA MISHRA✨ (@iam_sush25) April 22, 2025

All eyes on Pahalgam 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OHz0j9DcS7 — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) April 23, 2025

While Bollywood's romance with Pakistan continues,



A Hindu couple's story was ended by Pakistani terrorists.#Pahalgam #PahalgamTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/mNA0DmCp55 — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) April 22, 2025

The trend started on Instagram early Wednesday morning after which multiple an AI-generated images showing a woman grieving beside her husband, lying lifeless in a pool of blood were shared across different social media sites. As condolences pour in from across the world, the tragic story of several victims continue to surface.

Meanwhile, in Pahalgam, markets are completely closed while massive protests are being carried out at several places. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his Saudi Arabia trip and returned to the country said, those behind the attack won't be spared. Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Kashmir on tuesday and reviewed the situation with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.