PAGD alleges J&K situation turning worse, Farooq Abdullah says unemployment rising

In India, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a group of opposition parties, has alleged that the government is choking the people of Jammu and Kashmir. A meeting called by the member parties of the PAGD said that there is a concern about the deteriorating situation of Kashmir as well as the Jammu region.

"They took away the constitutional right of Article 370 and now slowly they are choking the other ways of survival for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Police stations and jails are full of innocent people, and they are taking away the civil liberties, freedom of press, freedom of speech," said Y Tarigami, the spokesperson of PAGD while he was joined by PAGD chief Dr Farooq Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and others.

"Where are the 50,000 jobs promised by the government? Situation is grim as the number of unemployed youths is swelling. I visited Marwah, Dachan in Jammu region and found that the sub-district hospital has no doctor at all," said Abdullah.

The parties also discussed the recent order by the Jammu administration about giving voting rights to anyone who has lived in the Union territory for over a year. The order was withdrawn the next day by the administration.

"Giving voting rights is the prerogative of the Election Commission, how come the government was issuing orders? On the next day of the order, the media is told that the order stands withdrawn. Isn’t this a mockery of democracy," said Tarigami.

The PAGD also stated that it's time for all Jammu and Kashmir parties to stand together and raise a collective voice against the present central government.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.