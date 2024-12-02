London

A recent study by the University of Oxford, titled "From Gridlock to Growth How Leadership Enables India's PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress," illustrates how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives have transformed the problem, its monitoring, and the resolution of various projects of the government.

Advertisment

The report says India's PRAGATI platform offers a compelling case study of how digital governance can drive progress.

Pragati was launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has become an acronym for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation of projects. It has transformed the way India manages its large-scale infrastructure projects and social sector programmes.

The University of Oxford report has all the good words for PM's initiatives; it said, "The platform symbolizes India's commitment to overcoming bureaucratic inertia and fostering a Team India mindset and culture of accountability and efficiency."

Advertisment

PRAGATI has brought together diverse stakeholders from central and state governments onto a single platform, and this collaborative approach has been instrumental in addressing some of the most complex challenges in infrastructure development, from land acquisition to inter-ministerial coordination.

The initiatives leveraged real-time data, drone feeds, and video conferencing to not only accelerate project timelines but also ensured that the benefits of development reach even the most remote corners of the country.

The report said that the economic impact of PRAGATI is evident. According to studies by the Reserve Bank of India and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, for every rupee spent on infrastructure, India sees a gain of 2.5 to 3.5 rupees in GDP. This multiplier effect underscores the critical role that well-executed infrastructure projects play in driving economic growth.

Advertisment

In addition, the focus on timely implementation has brought economic benefits, contributing to India's resilience during global economic uncertainties.

PRAGATI's ripple effects have spread beyond economic growth. They have helped foster social progress and environmental sustainability. By fast-tracking projects that provide essential services like roads, railways, water, and electricity, PRAGATI has improved the quality of life for millions of Indians.

It has incorporated sustainability into its core operations, facilitated faster environmental clearances, and promoted the use of green technologies. This holistic approach ensures that India's development is both inclusive and sustainable.

The report said, "The lessons from PRAGATI are particularly relevant as nations worldwide grapple with the Middle-Income Trap. The platform demonstrates that governance innovation, coupled with strategic investments in infrastructure, can create the conditions necessary for sustained economic growth and social progress."

It added, "By embracing digital tools and fostering collaboration across all levels of government, India has charted a path that other emerging economies can emulate."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.