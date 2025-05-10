All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has come down heavily on Pakistan for its alleged support to terrorism against India, its economic mismanagement and reliance on foreign loans.

Advertisment

He called Pakistan a "threat to humankind", and urged global powers to ensure that its nuclear bombs are disarmed amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Owaisi also went on to call Pakistan "official beggars" after it secured a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking to news agency ANI, Owaisi said, "Ye official bheekmange hai (They are official beggars). They took a loan from the IMF of $1 billion. The IMF is giving the International Militant Fund to Pakistan. How did the USA, Germany, and Japan agree to this? This money will never be used to eradicate poverty or to ensure polio rates in Pakistan come down... it will be used for terrorist activities against India."

Advertisment

He also accused Pakistan of creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims in India and destabilise peace in the country.

“How did the USA, Germany, and Japan agree to fund them when attacks are happening on our land, our homes, and our soldiers, and yet they’re getting loans? Forget running a government, Pakistan doesn’t even know how to manage an economy,” he said

“They sit over there and lecture us on Islam. This is their dangerous policy to disrupt peace here, to create division between Hindus and Muslims,” Owaisi added.

Advertisment

IMF loan to Pakistan

Pakistan was granted a fresh loan of $1.4 billion by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board under its climate resilience fund.

“Pakistan’s policy efforts under the (program) have already delivered significant progress in stabilizing the economy and rebuilding confidence, amidst a challenging global environment,” the IMF said in a statement.

Pakistan has issued an appeal to its international partners for money amid heightened tensions with India.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Economic Affairs Division of the Government of Pakistan asked its allies for "more loans", while claiming that "heavy losses" were inflicted by neighbouring India.