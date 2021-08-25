Over 600 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India: Govt 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday announced that the total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses delivered in the country has topped 600 million (60 crore).

"Under PM @NarendraModi ji's #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine initiative, India crossed the 60 crore vaccination mark. Congratulations everyone!" he said in a tweet.

सबका स्वास्थ्य, सबकी सुरक्षा के मंत्र के साथ देश #COVID19 टीकाकरण में आगे बढ़ रहा है।



भारत को पहले :



10 करोड़ टीके लगाने में 85 दिन

20 करोड़ में 45 दिन

30 करोड़ में 29 दिन

40 करोड़ में 24 दिन

50 करोड़ में 20 दिन



और अब 60 करोड़ टीकाकरण पूर्ण करने में सिर्फ 19 दिन लगे।

It took India 85 days to reach the 100 million mark. The minister stated that it took 45 days to reach the 200 million milestone and another 29 days to reach the 300 million mark.

It took the country 24 days to reach 40 million vaccines from 30 million, and another 20 days to reach 50 million on August 6.

Mandaviya said it required 19 more days to reach the 600 million level.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 3,25,12,366 and the number of deaths climbed to 4,35,758 with 648 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.67 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,776 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

