Over 50 arrested in India for attending a pool party during Covid-19 restrictions

As many as 54 people were arrested for flouting coronavirus guidelines in the north Indian state of Punjab.

A pool party was organised at a restaurant in Ludhiana amid the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, Sameer Verma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

A raid was conducted at the restaurant after police received an initial tip-off, said Verma.

Police also seized alcohol from the venue.

To this end, an FIR under sections 188, 269, and 61 of IPC has been registered.

India is on track to become the country with the second highest number of coronavirus cases. Brazil reported 4,123,000 total cases on Saturday -- just 9,189 more than India.

Punjab reported 1,515 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 61,527 in the state.