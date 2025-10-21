/Over 250 burn injury cases reported in Delhi hospital after Diwali, Safdarjung leads with 129 cases

Over 250 people suffered burn injuries in Delhi on Diwali, where several hospitals reported dozens of patients admitted due to firecracker-related accidents after the Diwali celebrations on Tuesday. The Safdarjung Hospital, the largest burn unit in the country, recorded the highest number of 129 cases.

After the Safdarjung Hospital, 55 burn cases were found from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 37 cases were found from the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, 16 at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital and 15 at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Dr Sujata Sarabhai, Head of Burns, Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery at the hospital, confirmed that between October 19 and 20, the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital received 129 burn cases on Diwali alone, where 111 patients suffered minor burns and were treated on an OPD basis, while 18 patients with major burns were admitted.

She added that out of 129 cases, 118 were due to firecrackers and 11 by diyas (earthen lamps), and a total of 117 patients were from Delhi, out of which nine had to undergo surgery. In addition, 24 patients were children aged below 12 years.

Several went under surgery

In AIIMS, the Burns and Plastic Surgery Department received 55 burn cases related to Diwali in 48 hours, and 10 patients with major burns were admitted to the ICU. "They have life- and limb-threatening injuries," said Dr Maneesh Singhal, Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery at the AIIMS. He added that 23 patients underwent surgery.

Dr Maneesh Singhal stated that out of the 55 reported burn cases, 42 were linked to firecrackers, three to diyas, and nine to chemical burns caused by potash. Eight of the victims were children under 12, including a four-month-old infant.

In East Delhi, GTB Hospital recorded 37 burn injury cases, with seven patients still hospitalised, though none in critical condition, an official said. The hospital also received one brought-dead case. Among the admitted, three suffered firecracker burns, two had injuries from diyas, and one sustained burns due to a cooker blast, the official added.