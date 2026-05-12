/Over 150 million hectares burnt! Global wildfires hit record high in 2026 as extreme heat fuels climate fears

Wildfires across the world have surged to record levels in 2026, with scientists warning that worsening heat extremes and the return of El Niño conditions could intensify the crisis in the months ahead. From Africa and Asia to parts of North America, vast stretches of land have already burned this year, underlining the growing impact of climate change on global fire patterns.

According to scientists cited by Reuters, more than 150 million hectares have burned globally between January and April this year, around 20 per cent higher than the previous record for the same period. Researchers said the scale of the outbreaks reflects increasingly volatile weather conditions driven by rising global temperatures.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Africa and Asia see sharp rise in fires

Africa has recorded the largest area affected, with nearly 85 million hectares burned so far in 2026. Scientists said unusually heavy rainfall in previous months increased vegetation growth, which later became fuel during prolonged dry conditions and extreme heat. The continent’s burned area is estimated to be 23 per cent above previous highs.

According to Reuters, Asia has also experienced severe fire activity. Around 44 million hectares have burned across the region, exceeding the previous 2014 record by roughly 40 per cent. Countries including India, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and China have all faced intense fire outbreaks linked to prolonged heat and dry conditions.

El Niño raises fears of worsening extremes

Scientists said conditions may deteriorate further as the northern hemisphere enters summer and El Niño develops in the Pacific Ocean. The World Meteorological Organisation expects El Niño conditions to emerge from May, increasing the likelihood of droughts, heatwaves and further wildfire outbreaks globally. Researchers warned that countries including Australia, Canada and the Amazon rainforest could face heightened fire risks later this year. Scientists described the projected heat extremes as potentially “unprecedented”, reflecting the growing interaction between climate change, extreme temperatures and prolonged drought.