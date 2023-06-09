Over 101 million people diabetic in India, Goa in lead: Study

India is home to 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million people who are dealing with prediabetes, according to a recent research published in the Lancet. This indicates that the metabolic condition affects roughly 11.4 per cent of the nation's population.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare jointly financed the country's largest epidemiological research on diabetes and chronic noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). All 28 states, two union territories, and Delhi, the nation's capital, are included in the research. 1,13,043 people from the survey's sample were included. The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, a highly regarded medical publication, has published the study's findings.

Goa has the most significant prevalence of diabetes, at 26.4 per cent, while Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state, has the lowest, at 4.8 per cent. The study found that, with the exception of prediabetes, urban areas had higher incidence of all metabolic NCDs than rural ones. According to the nationwide survey, 315 million Americans have excessive blood pressure, 254 million are obese generally, and 351 million are obese in their midsections. In addition, 213 million individuals had hypercholesterolemia, or elevated cholesterol.

“It is quite evident from the study results that India has a substantial population at risk of cardiovascular disease and other long-term organ complications due to metabolic NCDs," Dr R.S.Dhaliwal, Scientist ‘G’ & Head, Non-communicable Disease Division, Indian Council of Medical Research told the Hindustan Times.

"The findings of this study are very significant as they provide robust estimates of NCDs for the nation. Compared to earlier estimates, India currently has a substantially greater prevalence of metabolic NCDs. In India, the diabetes epidemic is in transition, with some states having already reached their peak rates while others are just getting started. The study also demonstrates that despite the fact that all metabolic NCDs are more common in urban regions, rural areas have significantly greater prevalence rates than that reported previously," Dr. R.M.Anjana, Managing Director, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) and President, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF told the Hindustan Times. Symptoms of diabetes The severity of diabetes symptoms is determined by blood sugar levels. Some people may not exhibit symptoms, particularly if they have prediabetes, gestational diabetes, or type 2 diabetes. Symptoms of type 1 diabetes may appear suddenly and are more severe, according to Mayo clinic.

Type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes can both cause the following symptoms:

- Noticing more thirst than usual

- Frequent urination.

- Weight loss without exerting effort.

- Ketones are present in the urine. When there is insufficient insulin available, muscle and fat are broken - Down, producing ketones as a consequence.

- Becoming worn out and fragile.

- Irritated or experiencing other mood swings.

- Vision that is hazy.

- Having wounds that take a long time to heal.