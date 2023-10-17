‘Our interests are aligned,’ Indian FM Jaishankar declares after meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart

Top diplomats of India and Vietnam met in Hanoi on Monday (Oct 16) to discuss the economy and security. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son and said the interests of both nations are ‘aligned.’

The Indian minister, who is on a four-day visit to Vietnam, also had a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Honoured to call on PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam today evening. Conveyed the greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Valued his guidance for the further development of our bilateral relationship. A stronger India-Vietnam partnership contributes to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” he said in a post on platform X.

18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission

Jaishankar is visiting the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission in Hanoi.

India and Vietnam in 2016 elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the highest distinction.

After Russia and China, India was only the third country to have received this designation.

The two nations have also held joint military exercises in the past, reinforcing their strong ties against the backdrop of an aggressive China in the South China Sea. In June, India's defence ministry announced a transfer of a small warship to the Vietnamese navy.

“Convinced that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will only further strengthen over the coming years. Also shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific region, our commitment to global issues and our collaboration in various multilateral groupings,” S Jaishankar said after meeting with Bui Thanh Son.

Special focus on China

Both India and Vietnam share boundary disputes with China, and thus the security talks between New Delhi and Hanoi are often centred around Beijing and its activities in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

According to the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA), both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and aviation, and compliance with international law in the East Sea, resolving disputes based on international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in a veiled reference to China.

India also assured Vietnam that it considered ASEAN as the special focus of its “Act East” policy while pledging to strengthen “the Mekong-Ganga cooperation.”