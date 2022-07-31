‘Our fight against Covid is still on’: Indian PM urges folks to follow guidelines in his show ‘Mann ki Baat’

"Our fight against Covid is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight. AYUSH is now gaining prominence worldwide, leading to an increase in AYUSH exports," said the Indian Prime Minister today (July 31), addressing the country on the monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat.’



The Indian leader stated that the country’s war against COVID-19 is still ongoing and that holistic healthcare has made a global impact in this fight as India continues to record over 10,000 cases over the past few days. The Prime Minister emphasised that there has been an increase in the amount of ayurvedic research done, ANI reported.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, India registered 19,673 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,40,19811. In this instance, there are 1,43,676 active cases, accounting for 0.33 per cent of all the cases.

Also read | Many lessons to learn from India in diplomacy & inclusive evolution, says Maldives Defence Forces Chief

As per the Prime Minister in his show, a rise in ayurvedic plant research has been observed during the Covid phase. The Indian Virtual Herbarium has been launched with information on more than one hundred thousand specimens.

Watch | Indian PM Narendra Modi addresses 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat

Modi highlighted benefits of honey mentioning it as ‘Amrit’ in ayurveda due to its health benefits. The leader praised several entrepreneurs due to their increased sales in the honey business.

Also read | India continues its Nordic outreach as MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi to visit Iceland, Norway next month

The leader further in his show announced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 2 to 15 and urged the citizens to use ‘tiranga’ or the traditional Indian flag as their profile picture on social media. The initiative is organised as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Modi urged the citizens to take the initiative to hoist the national flag on their houses.

The Prime Minister wants the country to commemorate first the birth anniversary of Pingli Vekhaiya on August 2, who designed the national flag, and to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.