Many lessons to learn from India in diplomacy & inclusive evolution, says Maldives Defence Forces Chief

Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Maldives Defence Forces lauded India by saying that there are great lessons to learn from the nation in areas of international relations, diplomacy, all-inclusive political and democratic evolution. He was addressing Officer cadets of the Indian Army, while reviewing the passing out parade at the Indian Army Officers Training Academy, in the Southern Indian city of Chennai.

The Military parade at the OTA, marked the commissioning of 125 Gentlemen and 41 Women cadets into various Arms and Services of the Indian Army. In addition to this, 28 personnel from the Armed forces of Bhutan and two from Maldives also completed their training at the OTA. The Indian Armed forces have a long-standing tradition of offering training to Defence forces personnel from friendly-foreign countries.

The parade was followed by the Pipping ceremony, where the newly commissioned Indian officers wear the shining star on their shoulders and swear allegiance to the Constitution of India, committing to 'Serve with Honour' to safeguard the honour of the country.

During his address to the cadets, in the presence of senior and retired officials of the Indian Armed Forces, Maj Gen Abdulla Shamaal appreciated the Indian Armed Forces for having personnel from all religions, states, castes, emphasizing on how they ate, lived, played, trained and fought together. He also shared his wishes to India, as it celebrates the 75th year of Independence.

Among the newly commissioned officers was Lieutenant Rajat Ranjan Keron, a third-generation officer, whose maternal and paternal families served the Army. "It is euphoric and emotional for me, I took the Antim Pag (final step) from this academy 27 years ago. It is amazing to see him go to the regiment, which his father commanded. Rajat was born immediately after the Kargil War, when we were mobilized as well. This child was destined to be here, he always wanted to be here and fulfilled our dreams and his own" Captain Smita Ranjan Keron (Retd), Lt Ranjan's mother told WION. Notably, Lt Capt Smita Ranjan passed out of the OTA as part of the sixth batch for women cadets and she belonged to the 1995 batch.