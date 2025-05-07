The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 26 civilians.

In support of India's Operation Sindoor, visuals of special prayers being organised at the Hanuman Temple in the city of Tirupati surfaced. In the video, devotees were seeing chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and waiving the National Flag with zeal.

Soon after the strikes, the Indian Army took to social media platform X to say: “Justice is served. Jai Hind!” Prior to this, the Army had posted: “prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH” — Ready to strike, trained to win.

All air defence units along the India-Pakistan border have been fully activated to counter any potential retaliation.

The strikes were launched in response to the April 22 deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, mainly Hindu tourists, along with one Nepali tourist and one local Kashmiri pony rider. This is the deadliest attack targeting civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claims responsibility, citing opposition to Indian policies.

The special prayer were organized by the BJP along with some local organisations.

