"After the Pahalgam terror attack, the PM has promised that we will avenge the death of 26 people. The PM said that the revenge would be beyond the enemy's imagination, and so it was. He had also said "mitti mein milayenge" and "ghus ke maarenge"; that is what we did. PM Modi's decision and the bravery of our Armed Forces ensured terror sites are reduced to rubble...From 22nd April till 7th May, there was an atmosphere of tension in the country; there was a demand for immediate action. Despite surgical strikes in the past, Pakistan could not guess when it would be struck," said the BJP MP.
'For more than 50 years, no one touched Indus Water Agreement'
"Operation Sindoor is a military operation and a non-military operation has also taken place. The Indus Water Treaty, on which Pakistan is 90 per cent dependent, was canceled. What did not happen in 50 years, has happened now" said Patra.
"The Attari border was closed, trade with Pakistan was suspended, Pakistani nationals were sent back, and Pakistan faced diplomatic isolation at global platforms. Even Islamic nations were brought to support India. The civilian measures taken this time were unprecedented in the last 50 years. Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's capabilities. The objective of the operation was straightforward: to eliminate terror bases located deep inside Pakistan."
"The second objective was to eliminate terrorists without causing civilian casualties or losing any Indian soldier. The mission was solely focused on destroying terror and those who spread it. Under Operation Sindoor, nine terrorist bases were destroyed. It is important to name them again, so the nation remembers that India struck at the heart of terror. Over 100 terrorists were killed. In places like Bahawalpur, where even the US hesitated to send drones, India dealt a severe blow. This is the resolve of ‘Naya Bharat’," added Patra.
The BJP MP further stated that among the terrorists neutralised in the operation was Mudassar Kadian Khan, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative based at the group's Muridke hideout. In addition, notorious terrorists like Hafiz Muhammad Jameel and Abdul Rauf, both involved in the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814, were also eliminated. He highlighted that images from the operation clearly show senior Pakistani Army officials present alongside these terrorists, underlining the deep-rooted nexus between Pakistan's military and terror outfits.
He said that during the night of April 6 to 7, India carried out an airstrike using Rafale fighter jets. "Pakistan's air defense system completely failed. In just 23 minutes, India executed what is being termed as its most significant and decisive action against terrorism so far. All Indian pilots involved in the operation returned safely. India successfully neutralised Pakistan’s air defense infrastructure, and 11 Pakistani airbases had been destroyed."