Briefing the media on the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra emphasised India's strong and decisive stance in the face of cross-border hostilities.

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Monday (May 12) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s leadership, saying that by suspending the Indus Water Treaty and launching Operation Sindoor subsequently, India had stopped the flow of both blood and water.

“This is an extraordinary achievement. To strike deep inside Pakistan and eliminate their terror camps... This is Naya Bharat. We attack them in their own backyards,” Patra said at a press briefing in Delhi, adding, "This is the first time that a country has struck deep inside a nuclear-armed nation."

The BJP leader clarified that the current situation between the two sides is not a ceasefire but an understanding. "We will break that understanding the moment Pakistan launches another terrorist attack on India," Patra warned.

"After the Pahalgam terror attack, the PM has promised that we will avenge the death of 26 people. The PM said that the revenge would be beyond the enemy's imagination, and so it was. He had also said "mitti mein milayenge" and "ghus ke maarenge"; that is what we did. PM Modi's decision and the bravery of our Armed Forces ensured terror sites are reduced to rubble...From 22nd April till 7th May, there was an atmosphere of tension in the country; there was a demand for immediate action. Despite surgical strikes in the past, Pakistan could not guess when it would be struck," said the BJP MP. 'For more than 50 years, no one touched Indus Water Agreement'

Patra said that following the Pahalgam attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took "resolute" steps that would not only instil fear in Islamabad but also cripple Pakistan's economy. "With the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan’s GDP will collapse. For more than 50 years, no one touched the Indus Water Agreement," said Patra.

Underlining the importance of Operation Sindoor , Patra said that India has destroyed all nine terror camps in Pakistan from where terrorists plotted major attacks on India — from the hijacking of IC 814 to the Pulwama and 26/11 attacks.

"Every inch of Pakistan is within India's reach. Our targets were precise -- we struck exactly where the terrorists were," said Patra.

"Pakistan could never have imagined, even in its dreams, that India would infiltrate 100 km inside the international border," he added, referring to the attack on the Jaish-e-Mohammed Headquarters in Bahawalpur. Jaish has been linked to several high-level terror attacks in India, including Pulwama in 2019 and the 2001 Parliament attacks.