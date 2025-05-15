Published: May 15, 2025, 08:54 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 08:54 IST

This clarification from the IAEA comes amid social media buzz as well as some international media reporting about nuclear leakage in Pakistan

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday (May 15) shunned speculations of radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal the IAEA said, "Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan"

This clarification from the IAEA comes amid social media buzz as well as international media reporting about nuclear leakage in Pakistan in the past few days.

The war between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Indians were killed, led to the speculations. Some social media users and reports had gone on to claim that India attacked nuclear facilities in Pakistan, causing radiation leaks, which was completely denied by India.

"The military action from our side was entirely in the conventional domain. This is also made clear in the defence briefing yesterday. India has a firm stance that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail or allow cross-border terrorism to be conducted invoking it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press briefing on Tuesday (May 13).

Meanwhile, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday raised doubt if nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of a 'rogue' nation like Pakistan.

While interacting with the Armed forces in Srinagar, he said, "The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has threatened India. Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."