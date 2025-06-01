/Operation Sindoor: Kharge demands special parliament session, asks PM Modi to refrain from ‘self-praise’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (Jun 1) demanded that the central government convene a Parliament session on Operation Sindoor. The Rajya Sabha MP also took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to refrain from self-praise.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said that the entire nation supports our armed forces. He added that there should be unity in national matters and a focus on defeating our enemies. He further stated that no one will speak against the country.

“We must know when to speak what. There should be unity in national matters and a focus on defeating our opponents. All leaders across the country should remain silent regarding matters of national security. It's better to understand what has happened before speaking about it. There should be no election campaign before the delegation reports are out,” Kharge said.

Slamming the prime minister, Kharge said, “PM Modi should refrain from giving election speeches. There is no need for self-praise. The entire nation stands with our armed forces. PM Modi had earlier said that he had given full authority to the army, so why is he speaking again now? The Prime Minister should not make self-glorifying speeches. We have said, let's convene Parliament and talk. Even Pakistan has convened its Parliament and is holding discussions. None of us will speak against the nation.”

Congress demands special Parliament session

Since the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, Congress has been demanding a special Parliament session to discuss the tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday (May 31), Kharge alleged that the government has “misled the nation”, adding that “PM Modi is on an election blitz, taking PERSONAL CREDIT for the valour of our Armed Forces.”

“In the wake of the remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in Singapore in an interview, there are some very important questions which need to be asked. These can only be asked if a Special Session of the Parliament is immediately convened. The Modi Govt has misled the nation. The fog of war is now clearing,” the minister wrote on X.

“Our IAF pilots were risking their lives fighting the enemy. We have suffered some losses, but our pilots were safe. As per CDS’s interview, ‘we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range.’ We salute their resolute courage and bravery. However, a comprehensive strategic review is the need of the hour. Congress party demands a Comprehensive Review of our Defence Preparedness by an independent expert committee, on the lines of the Kargil Review Committee,” he wrote.