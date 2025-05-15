Published: May 15, 2025, 09:07 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 09:07 IST

Story highlights The Ministry of Defence (MoD), in a post on 'X' said, "India exports to around 80 countries aiming for Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029, strengthening its global defence manufacturing footprint,”

In a significant stride towards India's goal towards self-reliance, the country's defence exports surged to a record high of Rs 23,622 crore in the financial year 24-25, witnessing a 34-fold increase from 2013-14.

Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack highlighted the precision of domestically produced systems.

The deployment of indigenous BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles and D4 anti-drone systems to repel wave after wave of Pakistani aerial strikes, letting very little pass through, proved the might of made-in-India weapons.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), in a post on 'X' said, " India's exports to around 80 countries aiming for Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029, strengthening its global defence manufacturing footprint,” and confirmed that Operation Sindoor had showcased the effectiveness of Indian-made weapon systems. Conducted on 7 May, the operation involved coordinated use of indigenous drones, missiles, and targeting systems, signalling on the nation's increasing self-reliance in defence.

India’s defence exports reached an all-time high of Rs 23,622 crore (approximately $2.76 billion), a 12.04 per cent rise from the previous year’s Rs 21,083 crore. This marks a dramatic increase from FY 2013-14's ₹686 crore.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attributed this achievement to the centre’s push for a more self-reliant country, under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. “India’s defence sector is growing stronger than ever… Defence exports have jumped from Rs 686 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25,” his office posted on X.

The Defence Ministry further noted that Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) saw a rise of 42.85 per cent in their exports, reflecting India's defence product's broader international acceptance.

The government has issued 1,762 export authorisations in FY 2024–25, up 16.92 per cent from the previous year. The number of exporters has also increased by approx 17.4 per cent. India exported a number of products, including weapons, ammunition, components, and subsystems, to nearly 80 countries.

The government has introduced several policy reforms, with an export target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. This would include simplification of industrial licensing, extension of licence validity, and removal of certain items from the licensing regime.