Meet the SR-71 Blackbird: The world’s fastest jet ever built, reaching speeds of up to 3,500 kmph

Source: Lockheed Martin

3 /8

Speed beyond reach

The SR-71 wasn’t just fast, but it was consistently fast. no real analogue, the closest counterpart being the far more conventional Soviet MiG-25R. But, unlike the Soviet MiG-25, which could reach Mach 3.2 only in short bursts risking engine damage, the Blackbird could cruise at Mach 3+ for hours, powered by two Pratt & Whitney J58 turbojet engines that operated partly as turboramjets.