Operation Sindoor: Which aircraft can refuel India's Rafale fighter jets mid-air?

Technical backbone of the Il-78MKI

Customised with the Israeli fuel-transfer systems and based on the Il-76 platform, the Il-78MKI can about 110,000 kg of fuel. It employs the probe-and-drogue method with three UPAZ-1M refuelling pods, and is capable of servicing up to three aircraft at once at a rate of 900–2,200 litres per minute, reportedly. These aircraft, inducted between 2003 and 2004, are operated by No. 78 Squadron, known as the "Mid Air Refuelling Squadron (MARS)," based at Agra Air Force Station.