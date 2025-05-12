Operation Sindoor: Which aircraft can refuel India's Rafale fighter jets mid-air?

The Il-78MKI
The Indian Air Force (IAF) uses the Ilyushin Il-78MKI air-to-air refuelling aircraft to refuel its fighter jets like Su-30MKI, Mirage 2000, SEPECAT Jaguar, mid-air. This aircraft plays a crucial role in extending the operational range and endurance of frontline fighters during both training and combat missions.
Technical backbone of the Il-78MKI
Customised with the Israeli fuel-transfer systems and based on the Il-76 platform, the Il-78MKI can about 110,000 kg of fuel. It employs the probe-and-drogue method with three UPAZ-1M refuelling pods, and is capable of servicing up to three aircraft at once at a rate of 900–2,200 litres per minute, reportedly. These aircraft, inducted between 2003 and 2004, are operated by No. 78 Squadron, known as the "Mid Air Refuelling Squadron (MARS)," based at Agra Air Force Station.
Wide compatibility across IAF fleet
The Il-78MKI is capable of supporting multiple IAF aircraft, like the Rafale, Su-30MKI, Mirage 2000, SEPECAT Jaguar, and Netra AEW\&C. A single sortie of this aircraft can refuel 6–8 Su-30MKIs, showcasing its role as a strategic force multiplier.
Operational excellence
Il-78MKIs have shown reliability and capability in exercises like bright star 2023 and Red Flag 2024, supporting Rafale deployments across continents. However, the serviceability has dipped to as low as 49 per cent, due to it's ageing systems and spare part shortages.
Upgrades & life extension
To combat its declining reliability, the Indian Air Force is upgrading the fleet with modern engines and avionics. These changes are expected to enhance the runway performance and operational flexibility.
Leasing Modern Tankers
To bridge this gap, the IAF has wet-leased a KC-135 Stratotanker from a US-based Metrea. This lease will also include crew training, support, and maintenance.