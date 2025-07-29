/Operation Mahadev: All you need to know about three Pahalgam attack terrorists neutralised in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (Jul 29) confirmed the identities of the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev, marking major breakthrough in the Pahalgam terror attack investigation. All three were members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were directly involved in the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. Shah was speaking in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session.

Meanwhile, a team of National Investigative Agency members has reached the Kashmir Valley to confirm the identity of the bodies of the killed terrorists in the operation Mahadev.

Who were the terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev?

“In the Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police. Suleman was an A-grade commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Afghan and Jibran were also A-grade terrorists. All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated,” Shah said.

The union minister added that NIA has already arrested those who sheltered the terrorists and provided them with food. The Forensic Science Laboratory report revealed that the rifles of the three terrorists matched those involved in the Pahalgam attack, confirming their involvement.

Suleiman has been identified as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack. A former Pakistani Special Services Group (SSG) commando, he is a Pakistani national and was trained at LeT’s Muridke headquarters. He operated under multiple names and also played a role in the Sonamarg tunnel attack last year in October that killed seven labourers.

Yasir alias Jibran, a Pakistani terrorist, was also involved in the Sonamarg Tunnel attack. He was spotted in the forest area of Dachigam several times. Although he was not named among the attackers in the Pahalgam attack.