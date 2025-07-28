/Only 3 UN member countries opposed Operation Sindoor, Says Jaishankar in Parliament

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar while speaking in the Parliament on Monday (July 28) on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan said that "out of the 193 member of UN only three apart from Pakistan opposed operation Sindoor'. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), or Quad, a strategic forum comprising four nations: Australia, India, Japan, and the United States also condemned the attack, said Jaishankar.

A statement condemning cross-border terrorism was made by BRICS that includes China, Russia, Iran, SA, Egypt, etc, the EAM further said.

"It was important to send a clear, strong and resolute message after the Pahalgam attack. Our red lines had been crossed. and we had to make it very apparent that there would be serious consequences as a result," Jaishankar added.