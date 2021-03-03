Online backlash over BBC radio show caller’s rant against Indian PM’s mother

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is facing a massive online backlash after a caller on a radio show made controversial remarks about the mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BBC Asian Network's ‘Big Debate’ show roped in callers for discussion about the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital. During the course of the show, one of the callers, identified only as 'Simon', went on a rant.

The host of the show tried to bring the conversation back to the topic under discussion, but it was too late as the remarks had already reached thousands of listeners.

Soon, Twitter was abuzz with the hashtag #BoycottBBC becoming the top trend in India on Wednesday, with more than 100,000 tweets.

Several leaders of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also tweeted, demanding a 'boycott' of BBC.

(With inputs from agencies)