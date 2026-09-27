/One dead, two injured as out-of-control city bus hits pedestrians in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

One individual died, and two others were injured after a city bus went out of control, hitting multiple people and crushing multiple autorickshaws in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday (September 27). The incident occurred at the Rajwada Nagar Seva bus stand, where the parked PM E-Seva electric bus suddenly started moving and became out of control.

The incident captured on the CCTV footage surfaced on social media. After the tragedy, the three injured people were rushed to MY Hospital for treatment. However, one of them, identified as Pintu alias Ganesh, lost his life amid treatment. The preliminary information suggests that the bus was parked at the bus stand, suddenly began moving forward without control and went into the crowded area, hitting people and autorickshaws.

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Probe is on

The bus first struck several autorickshaws before ploughing into pedestrians along its path, triggering panic as people scrambled to safety. According to a witness, the bus appeared to be moving at high speed and seemed to have gone out of the driver's control. Police are now investigating whether a brake failure or some other mechanical fault caused the vehicle to become uncontrollable.



In the aftermath, the driver reportedly attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by police. Senior police officer Dishes Agrawal confirmed that the driver had been taken into custody and was being questioned. A medical examination will also be carried out to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.