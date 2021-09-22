On UNGA sidelines, Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific in bilateral meetings 

On the sidelines of the annual high-level UN General Assembly session, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed issues relating to Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific during his bilateral meetings with global counterparts.

The Indian external affairs minister, who arrived on Monday to participate at the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly, started the day with a meeting with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday, "Began the day meeting with our strategic partner France. A comprehensive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other contemporary issues. India and France are solid partners in the UN Security Council."

The minister then held a bilateral meeting with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs H Amirabdollahian.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran again. Continued our conversation on strengthening bilateral cooperation." He added that the meeting reaffirmed our convergence on regional issues.

The Indian minister also met Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in the UN headquarters on the sidelines of the UNGA.

"Good to meet FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt. Agreed to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the GERD issue and Afghanistan," the minister said.

Jaishankar also met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne. "Met our Quad partner Australia. Took forward strategic conversations with FM @Marisepayne from our last meeting. Was apprised of recent developments in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

