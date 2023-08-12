On India’s Independence day anniversary, LoC put on alert

India is celebrating its 77th anniversary of Independence Day, and security forces on the Line of Control have been put on high alert across the border area of North Kashmir. Security forces have inputs that terrorists might try to sneak in from across the border to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last one month, around a dozen infiltration bids have been foiled by the security forces on the LoC and International border. Half a dozen terrorists have been killed during these infiltration attempts.

In North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the whole of LoC is covered with dense forest giving an edge to the terror groups to infiltrate into the Kashmir territory and this district sees the highest number of infiltrating attempts by terrorists from Across the border.

Border security forces posted on one of the forward posts in North Kashmir have been guarding the borders day and night and making sure that no such infiltration attempt is successful. And to guard the higher reaches of the Line of Control, Border security forces are training their soldiers not only to acclimatise with the environment but also to become agile in the Himalayan mountain ranges.

Wion’s team reached the border area to get a first-hand account of the training provided to the soldiers of BSF. The training includes how to tackle an attack, ambush, encounter, hostage situation and infiltration from across the border.

“We are always ready to deal with the enemy. We have got the latest surveillance technology here and everything is in place to neutralize any threat that comes our way. ,” said Udham Kuhad, Commanding Officer, BSF, Kupwara, North Kashmir.

The Border Security forces deployed at the forward locations close to LoC are keeping a continuous vigil to secure the borders. Apart from using the new high-tech surveillance equipment, patrolling is done 4 times during the day in these higher reaches.

Cordon and Search operations are carried out to sanitize the areas close to LoC. The smuggling of narcotics is also one of the major challenges for the security forces in North Kashmir. The money which is being generated via the drug trade is being used to fuel terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

To keep the troopers motivated and physically, and mentally fit in war-like situations is one of the toughest tasks to do. And at this location, BSF has found a way, the troopers are undergoing a rigorous morning training session every day which keeps them physically fit and mentally strong. While one group are engaged in activities the other one cheers for them. The BSF soldiers also want countrymen to be at peace as they are protecting the borders.

The security forces posted in Jammu and Kashmir, many a time face hostage situations during encounters and attacks. And special training is being given to the soldiers of the BSF to tackle the situation without harming the hostages.

I” want to tell my countrymen to have faith in us and we will deliver. We want all the countrymen to live without fear and just work on making India's economy better and rest we will take care of,”

said Udham Kuhad, Commanding Officer, BSF, Kupwara, North Kashmir.

The government has provided the security forces with the latest and best equipment. The soldiers are training with these latest arms and ammunition too. In an 80’mm mortar shelling launcher, they just have to push in the coordinates of the location which they want to blast and with just a push button, they can carry the attack. It has a range of around 5kms, and training soldiers with accuracy is done on a daily basis as well.

