On his birthday, Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED again, questioned for five hours

The enforcement directorate once again summoned and questioned the former J&K chief minister and current Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah at their Srinagar office.

The Member of Parliament was questioned for 5 hours in the J&K Cricket Association scam. This is for the second time in two days that he was called to the office for questioning into the multi-crore scam which came to light in 2012.

Farooq arrived at the ED office at around 11 am and left at 4 pm. He was summoned to the office on his birthday as he turned 84. Unlike last time, Farooq chose to leave silently after his questioning ended.

His party, National Conference, called the latest summon as a ‘coercive plot,’ while expressing dismay over “unnecessary hounding of the octogenarian leader.”

On Monday, he was questioned for 7 hours while local parties questioned the timing of his summoning, calling it a political vendetta in light of the formation of collation to fight against the abrogation of J&K special status.

The case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the premier investigating agency of India, who filed a charge sheet against ex-office bearers of JKCA including Farooq Abdullah. The case of ED is based on a CBI FIR alleging misappropriation of rupees 43.69 crores.