Omicron: Indian capital New Delhi bans Christmas and New Year gatherings

Indian capital of New Delhi on Wednesday passed orders prohibitting Christmas or New Year gatherings in view of the Omicron Covid variant threat. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed district magistrate to ensure no such gatherings took place.

It ordered the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure that people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks.

"All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant," the DDMA said in the order.

It stated that all DMs and DCPs shall deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field for keeping utmost vigil at public places to enforce strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

With over 200 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in India, the health experts treating the patients infected with the virus say that so far cases are mild and the recovery rate is high but it is high time to be cautious otherwise India will be in trouble.

The country has reported 213 cases of Omicron so far, with two states-- Maharashtra and Delhi-- and topping the number of cases

(With inputs from agencies)