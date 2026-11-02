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Omar Abdullah receives Guard of Honour as government offices resume in Jammu after darbar move

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Nov 02, 2026, 16:02 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2026, 16:02 IST
Omar Abdullah receives Guard of Honour as government offices resume in Jammu after darbar move

J&K CM Omar Abdullah receiving Guard of Honour. Photograph: (WION)

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The ceremonial event was held at the Civil Secretariat, where a contingent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police presented the Guard of Honour to the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was on Monday accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu, marking the resumption of government functioning in the winter capital following the traditional bi-annual Darbar Move.

The ceremonial event was held at the Civil Secretariat, where a contingent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police presented the Guard of Honour to the Chief Minister. Omar Abdullah inspected the ceremonial parade, formally marking the occasion as government offices resumed their routine administrative work in Jammu.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, all Ministers, Acting Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, along with senior officers of the Civil Administration and Police, were present during the ceremony.

The resumption of work at the Jammu Civil Secretariat marks an important phase in Jammu and Kashmir's administrative calendar, as government departments resume operations in the region following the Darbar Move.

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The Darbar Move is a traditional administrative practice under which the government shifts its functioning between Srinagar and Jammu at different times of the year. The arrangement aims to facilitate governance from both capital cities and maintain administrative engagement across the Union Territory.

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Soon after the reopening of offices following the Darbar Move, the Chief Minister chaired a comprehensive review of administrative and developmental priorities at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.

The Chief Minister directed the newly appointed Ministers to undertake immediate departmental reviews, expedite ongoing development works and prioritise the resolution of public grievances. With the working season nearing its end, departments were instructed to accelerate project execution, ensure winter preparedness and maintain adequate stocks of essential commodities, particularly in remote and far-flung areas. The Chief Minister also called for time-bound, people-centric budgetary planning, with proposals aligned to the needs and aspirations of the public.

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About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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