/Omar Abdullah congratulates PM Modi on 25 years of electoral wins, questions government response to CEC allegations

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of electoral victories at the state and national levels, while also questioning the government’s response to allegations and reports surrounding the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Speaking while attending a major sporting event in the Kashmir Valley, Abdullah said repeatedly winning elections over such a long period was not an easy task.

“You have been standing there. You must have done something that people kept voting for you repeatedly. It is not easy to keep winning elections for 25 years—first at the state level and then at the central level,” Abdullah said.

He added, “But it is good, and on my behalf and on behalf of my colleagues, I extend my congratulations to him.”

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Abdullah also spoke about the ongoing controversy involving the Chief Election Commissioner and protests being held over the issue. Responding to the government's description of certain allegations as “fabrication,” Abdullah questioned why legal action had not been taken against those who had brought the allegations into the public domain. “You called it fabrication. If it is fabrication, then why doesn’t the government take action against those who brought all this into the public domain?” He asked.

Abdullah referred to a report published in a newspaper, saying that if the report had been incorrect, the government could have taken legal action or filed a defamation case.

“I have not seen anywhere that a defamation suit was filed against them,” he said, adding that the newspaper had reported the matter and questioning whether the absence of legal action should be taken as an indication that the report was accurate.