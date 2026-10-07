/Kerala sets up ‘Kerala Desks’ in 5 global cities to attract diaspora-led investments

The Kerala government has set up ‘Kerala Desks’ in five cities, namely, Dubai, London, New York, Singapore and Tokyo. This is being done under the 100 day action plan by Chief Minister VD Satheesan. The state government stated that the desks will operate on a cooperative, no-cost model in partnership with NRK organisations. The aim is to attract foreign investments and strengthen diaspora-led investment engagement in these countries, according to a government order. The government also clarified that these desks will not make any additional financial burden on the state exchequer. The desks will be hosted and supported by recognised NRK associations. The investment Keralam Cell in KSIDC will provide only the institutional framework, branding, coordination protocol and technical linkage.

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Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan in a statement on X said, “As part of the 100-Day Action Plan, sanction has been accorded to establish ‘Kerala Desks’ across five strategic global cities: Dubai, London, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. Operating on a zero-cost model in partnership with recognized NRK organizations, these desks will shift our diaspora engagement from remittances to long-term investment, facilitated seamlessly through KSIDC's Invest Keralam Cell.”