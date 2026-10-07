/Kerala sets up ‘Kerala Desks’ in 5 global cities to attract diaspora-led investments

The Kerala government has set up ‘Kerala Desks’ in five cities, namely, Dubai, London, New York, Singapore and Tokyo. This is being done under the 100 day action plan by Chief Minister VD Satheesan. The state government stated that the desks will operate on a cooperative, no-cost model in partnership with NRK organisations. The aim is to attract foreign investments and strengthen diaspora-led investment engagement in these countries, according to a government order. The government also clarified that these desks will not make any additional financial burden on the state exchequer. The desks will be hosted and supported by recognised NRK associations. The investment Keralam Cell in KSIDC will provide only the institutional framework, branding, coordination protocol and technical linkage.
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Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan in a statement on X said, “As part of the 100-Day Action Plan, sanction has been accorded to establish ‘Kerala Desks’ across five strategic global cities: Dubai, London, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. Operating on a zero-cost model in partnership with recognized NRK organizations, these desks will shift our diaspora engagement from remittances to long-term investment, facilitated seamlessly through KSIDC's Invest Keralam Cell.”
The proposal for setting up these desks was done by Managing Director of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). The attempt is to shift the state's diaspora engagement from a predominantly remittance-based outreach to an investment-oriented model. These desks will build and sustain structured relationships with NRK associations, Kerala-origin business persons and prospective investors in each city, generate pre-qualified investment leads and refer them in a structured manner to the Invest Keralam Cell within KSIDC for facilitation through its single-window mechanism and to provide continuing market intelligence on sectoral opportunities, investment trends and regulatory developments in each jurisdiction that may usefully inform Kerala's investment-promotion strategy.