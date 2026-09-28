/Keralam man executed in Saudi Arabia after conviction in drug smuggling case; family unable to bring back mortal remains

A 41-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala was executed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (September 27), after being convicted of smuggling methamphetamine into the country, Saudi newspaper Ajel reported. The Saudi Ministry of Interior identified the man as Abootty Vellili, a native of Peringad in Thalassery. He was executed in the Eastern Province after a specialised court convicted him of drug smuggling and sentenced him to death under discretionary punishment.

Abootty was arrested in 2023 after authorities reportedly seized 43 kg of narcotics from a GMC van he was driving. According to the prosecution, the drugs had been transported into Saudi Arabia by road from Oman. The court's verdict was subsequently upheld by the relevant authorities, following which a royal order was issued to carry out the execution. The execution was done at the Dammam prison premises on Sunday, as per the Saudi Interior Ministry.

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Family unable to bring back mortal remains

Abootty Vellili is survived by his wife, two children who are in kindergarten, and four sisters. Three of his sisters are married. His father died several years ago. Aslam Chinnan, a neighbour and panchayat representative, told South First that Abootty had travelled to Saudi Arabia on a visit visa and could not legally obtain a driving licence there without a job visa. He said several questions surrounding the circumstances of the case remained unanswered.