/Omar Abdullah alleges 'Operation Lotus' in J&K, says BJP offered his MLA Rs 20 to 30 crore to switch

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting "Operation Lotus" against his party by trying to lure one of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) MLAs with an offer of Rs 20 to 30 crore in cash and a ministerial berth to switch sides.

Addressing a rally in Srinagar, Abdullah claimed that a BJP functionary and a Supreme Court lawyer approached one of the National Conference's Jammu MLAs. However, he said the legislator rejected the offer and informed him about the incident.

"A BJP official, a Supreme Court lawyer, told one of my Jammu MLAs in a closed room, 'We will give Rs 20 to 30 crore, one ministry, and statehood. You walk with us.' Do they think that the faith of these people is so cheap?" Abdullah said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The chief minister cautioned the BJP against considering the National Conference weak and challenged it to seek power by contesting elections in the Union Territory.

"BJP people, don't consider us so weak. There will be no entry for you from the back door. You will not come to the front chair from the back door. Currently, the people have kept you behind, and you will remain behind," he said.

Statehood protest to go ahead

Abdullah also urged political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the National Conference's proposed protest on July 20, demanding the restoration of full statehood. He said the programme would go ahead even if the party did not receive permission.

"Our July 20 programme is on. All legislators, past and present, have been invited because the fight for statehood is for all," he said.

He appealed to political leaders across party lines to unite on the issue.

"I appeal to all the leaders to forget the electoral battle for the next three years and join hands for the fight for statehood," Abdullah said.

The restoration of full statehood has remained one of the National Conference's key demands since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The party has invited 52 leaders from across political parties to participate in the protest.

Addressing a meeting in Srinagar, Abdullah alleged that attempts were being made to "sabotage" the National Conference's programme.

"We are still in the process of trying to secure that permission. It didn't even take 24 hours for the cockroach party to get permission, whereas we have been at it for four or five days now. Some people are intent on sabotaging our program; they changed their dates to coincide with ours," he said.