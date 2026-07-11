/‘Shock & Devastation’: South Africa World Cup star Jayden Adams passes away aged 25

Tragedy has struck Bafana Bafana, as South Africa’s World Cup star Jayden Adams has shockingly passed away at just 25. Weeks after South Africa’s exit from the showpiece event, Adams, who made his World Cup debut in North America, died on Saturday, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said in a public statement. The midfielder played in all three group games for South Africa, but did not feature in the 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Round of 32.

"It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams," McKenzie said in a statement. "South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents."

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While the minister did not disclose the cause of his death, the police said they opened a probe after the body of a 25-year-old man was found at a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning.



"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation," Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said to AFP.

Born in Cape Town, Adams' professional career began to flourish at Stellenbosch FC before he joined CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025.



Meanwhile, his death comes less than a month after the passing of his grandmother on the eve of South Africa's Group A match against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium.

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"Jayden started in the match against Czechia and gave his all while carrying the burden of losing his grandmother," the South African Football Association said at the time.

South African Football Players Union also offered its condolences in a social media post, saying, "The South African Football Players' Union (SAFPU) is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams.

"Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large.

