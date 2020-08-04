Oil Minister Pradhan tests positive of COVID-19, admitted to hospital

File photo: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
Pradhan, 51, had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday.
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Medanta Hospital.
In a tweet, Pradhan said he has been admitted to hospital after testing positive of COVID-19.
"After seeing symptoms of COVID-19, I got tested. The report has come positive," he tweeted. "On the advice of doctors, I have been admitted to hospital and I am healthy."
Sources said Pradhan had last week met Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to Medanta on Sunday after testing positive of coronavirus.
Pradhan is one of the several high-profile names to have tested positive.