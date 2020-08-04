Oil Minister Pradhan tests positive of COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Medanta Hospital.

In a tweet, Pradhan said he has been admitted to hospital after testing positive of COVID-19.

Pradhan, 51, had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday.

"After seeing symptoms of COVID-19, I got tested. The report has come positive," he tweeted. "On the advice of doctors, I have been admitted to hospital and I am healthy."

Sources said Pradhan had last week met Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to Medanta on Sunday after testing positive of coronavirus.

Pradhan is one of the several high-profile names to have tested positive.